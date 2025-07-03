PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 589,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,858 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $88,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAGStone Capital Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $136.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $180.91.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.68%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

