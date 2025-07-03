The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Position Boosted by TKG Advisors LLC

TKG Advisors LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 835 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,038,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $594,412,000 after acquiring an additional 138,198 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 15,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $1,643,000. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 49,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,205,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.2%

GS stock opened at $715.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $609.88 and its 200 day moving average is $589.61. The stock has a market cap of $219.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $437.37 and a 12-month high of $718.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $570.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $603.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director John B. Hess bought 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

