D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $153.33 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 557,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,670 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.2% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $153,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $305.51 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $306.69. The company has a market capitalization of $500.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $289.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.50.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.