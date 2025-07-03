Axis Wealth Partners LLC Sells 126 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Axis Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,287 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total transaction of $270,920.28. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,251.44. This trade represents a 8.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,817 shares of company stock worth $865,843. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.17.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.0%

MCD opened at $294.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $210.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $307.01 and a 200 day moving average of $302.40. McDonald’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $243.53 and a 12 month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.49%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

