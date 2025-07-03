Clark Asset Management LLC Invests $208,000 in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Clark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSB. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,646,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315,980 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,980,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,531,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,443,000 after buying an additional 2,496,641 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6,386.5% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,621,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,478,000 after buying an additional 1,596,884 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,718,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,593 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $46.00 on Thursday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.57. The stock has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1614 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

