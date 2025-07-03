iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Position Lessened by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 197,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $37,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $676,000. Rebalance LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 42,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2%

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $196.39 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $163.19 and a 52 week high of $200.42. The stock has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.54.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.