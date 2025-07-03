Private Trust Co. NA Has $12.91 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $623.42 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $590.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $583.38. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $623.99. The firm has a market cap of $617.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

