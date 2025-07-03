iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) is Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 72.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,954 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,810,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,084,000 after buying an additional 22,957 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 215.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 25,222 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,542,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 91,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV opened at $100.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.15 and a 1-year high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

See Also

