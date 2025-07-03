iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by Able Wealth Management LLC

Able Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,234 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFLO. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 78,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.48 on Thursday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.36 and a 1 year high of $50.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day moving average of $50.56.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

