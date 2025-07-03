Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 219,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,242 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF worth $11,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,695,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $75,020,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 161.4% in the fourth quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 2,180,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,255 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the first quarter worth $57,499,000. Finally, Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 9,125.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 586,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,576,000 after acquiring an additional 580,119 shares during the last quarter.

ICSH opened at $50.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.55. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $50.77.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

