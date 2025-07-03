Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Acquires 182 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,432,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,780,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,810 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 122,584,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,752,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,586 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 48,746,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,678,000 after buying an additional 6,092,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,286,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,837,000 after buying an additional 3,185,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,276,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,262,000 after buying an additional 516,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of PM opened at $176.03 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.80 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.79 and a 200-day moving average of $153.86.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 122.40%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.80.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

See Also

