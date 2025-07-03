Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,538 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 12.9% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $75,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,343,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,885,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4%

IVV stock opened at $623.42 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $623.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $590.12 and its 200 day moving average is $583.38. The stock has a market cap of $617.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

