Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $29.89 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 66.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 106,097 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $29,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,038,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $594,412,000 after purchasing an additional 138,198 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 15,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,643,000. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 49,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,205,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director John B. Hess purchased 3,904 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $707.68 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $606.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $588.74. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $437.37 and a 1-year high of $714.30. The firm has a market cap of $217.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 11.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.58 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $595.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

