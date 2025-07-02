Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) is Fedenia Advisers LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Fedenia Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for 2.2% of Fedenia Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fedenia Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $49.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $50.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.28 and its 200 day moving average is $49.11.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

