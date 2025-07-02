Rossby Financial LCC Has $900,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Rossby Financial LCC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the quarter. Rossby Financial LCC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 515,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,070,000 after buying an additional 18,845 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1,100.8% during the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 14,399 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,056 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,512.3% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 92,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,660,000 after acquiring an additional 86,884 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 10,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 56,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.75, for a total value of $14,176,042.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 361,937 shares in the company, valued at $91,117,639.75. This trade represents a 13.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total value of $29,782,175.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,014,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,489,182.32. This represents a 10.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 854,716 shares of company stock worth $221,433,761. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $264.74 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.50 and a 12-month high of $277.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.96 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 88.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Bank of America upped their target price on Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.25.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

