Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $97,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 40,852 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 380.8% during the first quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 17,054 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 13,507 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.9% during the first quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 1,991 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. HSBC upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $136.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $187.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.69 billion, a PE ratio of 100.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

