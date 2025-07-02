Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC Invests $249,000 in Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM)

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OZEM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 16,416 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,632,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF during the 4th quarter worth $948,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 22,844 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF stock opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.37 million and a PE ratio of 22.34. Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $29.21.

The Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (OZEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies from around the world involved in pharmaceutical drugs and supplements used for weight management. OZEM was launched on May 21, 2024 and is issued by Roundhill.

