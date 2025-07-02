BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $294,000 Holdings in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

BLB&B Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,166,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRWD stock opened at $492.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $457.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.42. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $516.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.65 billion, a PE ratio of -713.14 and a beta of 1.16.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,525 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.62, for a total transaction of $8,370,290.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,897,053.48. The trade was a 0.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.20, for a total transaction of $5,431,522.40. Following the sale, the president directly owned 410,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,511,002.40. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,821 shares of company stock valued at $112,370,959. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays set a $500.00 target price on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.88.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

