KBC Group NV Raises Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 61.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 574,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,608 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in JD.com were worth $23,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in JD.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in JD.com by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 12,034 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:JD opened at $32.64 on Tuesday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.13 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $51.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Arete lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $56.00) on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.23.

View Our Latest Report on JD

JD.com Profile

(Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.