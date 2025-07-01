Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,324 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $25,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 18,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.88.

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE VLO opened at $134.64 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $167.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.69. The firm has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.27). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $28.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.72%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

