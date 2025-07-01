Head-To-Head Review: Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) vs. Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH)

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) and Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Suburban Propane Partners has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunoco has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Suburban Propane Partners and Sunoco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suburban Propane Partners 1 0 0 0 1.00 Sunoco 0 0 4 0 3.00

Profitability

Suburban Propane Partners presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.26%. Sunoco has a consensus price target of $64.75, suggesting a potential upside of 20.59%. Given Sunoco’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sunoco is more favorable than Suburban Propane Partners.

This table compares Suburban Propane Partners and Sunoco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suburban Propane Partners 6.65% 15.98% 4.06% Sunoco 3.80% 20.34% 5.94%

Dividends

Suburban Propane Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Sunoco pays an annual dividend of $3.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Suburban Propane Partners pays out 90.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sunoco pays out 64.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sunoco has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Suburban Propane Partners and Sunoco”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suburban Propane Partners $1.33 billion 0.91 $74.17 million $1.44 12.87 Sunoco $22.69 billion 0.36 $866.00 million $5.55 9.67

Sunoco has higher revenue and earnings than Suburban Propane Partners. Sunoco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Suburban Propane Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.9% of Suburban Propane Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of Sunoco shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Suburban Propane Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sunoco beats Suburban Propane Partners on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane for space heating, water heating, cooking, and clothes drying for use as a motor fuel in internal combustion engines to power over-the-road vehicles, forklifts, and stationary engines, as well as to fire furnaces as a cutting gas to the industrial customers; and for tobacco curing, crop drying, poultry brooding, and weed control in the agricultural markets. It also engages in the wholesale distribution of propane to industrial end users. Its Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels segment engages in the retail distribution of fuel oil, diesel, kerosene, and gasoline to residential and commercial customers for use in primarily as a source of heat in homes and buildings. The Natural Gas and Electricity segment markets natural gas and electricity to residential and commercial customers in the deregulated energy markets in New York and Pennsylvania. The All Other segment sells, installs, and services a range of home comfort equipment, including whole-house heating products, air cleaners, humidifiers, and space heaters. The company serves residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers primarily in the east and west coast regions of the United States, as well as portions of the Midwest region of the United States and Alaska. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. was founded in 1945 and is based in Whippany, New Jersey.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers. It owns and operates retail stores under the APlus and Aloha Island Mart brand names; and offers food, beverages, snacks, grocery and non-food merchandise, motor fuels, and other services. The All Other segment includes partnership credit card services, franchise royalties, and retail operations; and offers credit card processing, car washes, lottery, automated teller machines, money order, prepaid phone cards, and wireless services. The company was formerly known as Susser Petroleum Partners LP and changed its name to Sunoco LP in 2014. Sunoco LP was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

