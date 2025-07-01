Mather Group LLC. Raises Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period.

VV opened at $285.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $269.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.41. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $221.41 and a twelve month high of $285.82. The company has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

