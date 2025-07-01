BLB&B Advisors LLC Sells 868 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,233 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 115.8% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Mizuho set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 6,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $325,315.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,250. The trade was a 20.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $892,743.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,635. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Price Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $52.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $55.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 16.47%. Corning’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.38%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

