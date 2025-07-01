Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,389 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.2% of Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 81,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 40,390 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 57,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 37,271 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 100,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 51,064 shares in the last quarter. White & Co Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $18,042,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 76,061 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.67. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

