Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) vs. Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Head to Head Contrast

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) and Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Eagle Financial Services has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Premier Financial has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Eagle Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Premier Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Eagle Financial Services pays out 59.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Premier Financial pays out 62.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Financial Services $54.73 million 3.01 $15.34 million $2.07 14.79 Premier Financial $243.59 million 4.13 $71.40 million $1.99 14.09

This table compares Eagle Financial Services and Premier Financial”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Premier Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Financial Services. Premier Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eagle Financial Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Eagle Financial Services and Premier Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Financial Services 0 0 0 0 0.00 Premier Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Eagle Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of Premier Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Eagle Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Premier Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Financial Services and Premier Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Financial Services 13.59% 10.92% 0.67% Premier Financial 16.12% 7.66% 0.87%

Summary

Premier Financial beats Eagle Financial Services on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eagle Financial Services



Eagle Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley, Northern Virginia and Frederick, Maryland. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Marine Lending, and Wealth Management. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction and land development, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as secured and unsecured consumer loans, which include personal installment loans, personal lines of credit, automobile loans, and credit card loans. The company also offers fiduciary services; advisory services and investment products, including individual retirement accounts, mutual funds, tax-deferred annuities, 529 college savings plans, life insurance, long term care insurance, brokerage certificates of deposit, and other brokerage services; non-deposit investment products; and title insurance products. In addition, it provides ATM and debit cards; online bill payment services; wealth management services; and telephone, internet, and mobile banking services, as well as other commercial deposit account services, such as ACH origination and remote deposit capture services. The company operates through full-service branches, loan production offices, drive-through only facility, and ATM locations in the Virginia communities of Berryville, Winchester, Boyce, Stephens City, Purcellville, Warrenton, Leesburg, Ashburn, and Fairfax, as well as Maryland community of Frederick. Eagle Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Berryville, Virginia.

About Premier Financial



Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, installment, and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in the U.S. treasury and federal government agency obligations, obligations of states and political subdivisions, mortgage-backed securities that are issued by federal agencies, residential collateralized mortgage obligations, and corporate bonds. Further, the company offers property and casualty, life, and group health insurance agency services; mezzanine funding services; and digital banking services, which include mobile banking, zelle, online bill pay, and online account opening, as well as the MoneyPass ATM network. It operates in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The company was formerly known as First Defiance Financial Corp. and changed its name to Premier Financial Corp. in June 2020. Premier Financial Corp. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Defiance, Ohio.

