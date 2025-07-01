BLB&B Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,174,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,317,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180,821 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 442.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,510,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,108,780,000 after acquiring an additional 37,928,555 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,115,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,979,000 after buying an additional 473,940 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,047,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,194,000 after purchasing an additional 866,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,664,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,807,000 after buying an additional 36,461 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.70. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $47.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1607 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

