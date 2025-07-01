BLB&B Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

BLB&B Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,247 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 127,696 shares of the software company’s stock worth $56,784,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $1,173,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 17.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 308 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Adobe by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 4,861 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Adobe from $465.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.75.

Adobe Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $386.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $394.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.01 and a 1-year high of $587.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.