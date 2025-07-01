Best Quantum Computing Stocks To Follow Now – June 30th

IonQ, Rigetti Computing, Quantum Computing, D-Wave Quantum, Booz Allen Hamilton, Rigetti Computing, and AmpliTech Group are the seven Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of companies that develop or commercialize quantum‐based hardware, software and services, leveraging phenomena like superposition and entanglement to perform computations beyond the reach of classical computers. Investing in these stocks offers exposure to a nascent industry with the potential for breakthroughs in cryptography, optimization and materials science, but also carries higher volatility and a long‐term horizon for returns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of NYSE:IONQ traded up $2.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.74. 23,563,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,322,367. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.82. IonQ has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 2.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IONQ

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

RGTI traded up $0.67 on Monday, reaching $11.74. The stock had a trading volume of 32,388,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,406,554. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.89. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.50. Rigetti Computing has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $21.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGTI

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

NASDAQ:QUBT traded up $0.75 on Monday, hitting $18.04. The stock had a trading volume of 20,293,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,262,875. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 3.85. Quantum Computing has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $27.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QUBT

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

NYSE QBTS traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.29. The company had a trading volume of 23,389,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,424,392. The company has a current ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 20.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average of $9.10. D-Wave Quantum has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $19.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QBTS

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,445,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,605. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.69. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $98.95 and a 52-week high of $190.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BAH

Rigetti Computing (RGTIW)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

NASDAQ:RGTIW traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.18. The stock had a trading volume of 179,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,584. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.04. Rigetti Computing has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $9.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RGTIW

AmpliTech Group (AMPG)

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company’s products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPG remained flat at $2.11 during midday trading on Monday. 95,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of -1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12. AmpliTech Group has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $6.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMPG

Read More