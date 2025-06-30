Insight Inv LLC Purchases 447 Shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Insight Inv LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in RTX by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,973,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,075,000 after acquiring an additional 936,953 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth about $3,356,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 26,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of RTX stock opened at $144.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.46. The company has a market capitalization of $193.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $99.07 and a 1 year high of $149.26.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Robert W. Baird upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Baird R W upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.12.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. This trade represents a 50.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,496.84. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

