sudeng (HIPPO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. During the last week, sudeng has traded up 24% against the dollar. One sudeng token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. sudeng has a market cap of $17.24 million and approximately $16.26 million worth of sudeng was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

sudeng Token Profile

sudeng’s genesis date was September 27th, 2024. sudeng’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for sudeng is www.hippocto.meme. sudeng’s official Twitter account is @hippo_cto.

sudeng Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sudeng (HIPPO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. sudeng has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of sudeng is 0.00173851 USD and is up 3.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $15,723,469.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hippocto.meme/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sudeng directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sudeng should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sudeng using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

