Highland Capital Management LLC Has $1.88 Million Holdings in ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,950 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ING Group were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in ING Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ING Group by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ING Group in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ING Group by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ING shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ING Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of ING Group from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ING Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

ING Group Price Performance

ING stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. ING Group, N.V. has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $22.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.56.

ING Group (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). ING Group had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. On average, analysts expect that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ING Group Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

