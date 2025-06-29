Highland Capital Management LLC Has $2.23 Million Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Honda Motor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 50.4% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on HMC. Macquarie cut shares of Honda Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Dbs Bank cut shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Honda Motor Price Performance

HMC opened at $29.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.36. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $33.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.51.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.54). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $36.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5,371.99 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

