Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 82,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of CZA opened at $106.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.91 million, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.88. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $90.08 and a 52-week high of $113.72.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.