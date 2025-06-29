Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Upgraded at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Helios Technologies from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

HLIO opened at $33.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.25. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $57.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 1,593.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 344,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 324,167 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 362.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 249,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,148,000 after purchasing an additional 195,779 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,696,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 219,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after purchasing an additional 132,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 450,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,107,000 after buying an additional 90,362 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

