Hoth Therapeutics’ (HOTH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. D. Boral Capital currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hoth Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Hoth Therapeutics Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of Hoth Therapeutics stock opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05. Hoth Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.55.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. Analysts anticipate that Hoth Therapeutics will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hoth Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hoth Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,038 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.39% of Hoth Therapeutics worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It is involved in the development of HT-001, a topical formulation, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor therapy; HT-KIT to treat mast-cell derived cancers and anaphylaxis; HT-TBI to treat traumatic brain injury and ischemic stroke; HT-ALZ for the treatment and/or prevention of Alzheimer's or other neuroinflammatory diseases; HT-004 for treatment of asthma and allergies using inhalational administration; HT-003 for the treatment of acne and psoriasis, as well as inflammatory bowel diseases; and HT-002, a novel peptide for treating COVID-19.

