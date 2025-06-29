Inchcape’s (INCH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Inchcape (LON:INCH – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,120 ($15.37) price target on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Inchcape from GBX 1,194 ($16.39) to GBX 1,163 ($15.96) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Get Inchcape alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INCH

Inchcape Stock Up 0.6%

Insider Transactions at Inchcape

INCH stock opened at GBX 725 ($9.95) on Thursday. Inchcape has a 1-year low of GBX 575 ($7.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 874 ($11.99). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 682.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 698.44. The stock has a market cap of £2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.10.

In other news, insider Adrian Lewis purchased 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 684 ($9.39) per share, with a total value of £1,026 ($1,407.99). Corporate insiders own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

About Inchcape

(Get Free Report)

Inchcape is the leading global automotive distributor, with operations across six continents. By combining our in-market expertise with our unique technology and advanced data analytics, we create innovative customer experiences that deliver outstanding performance for our partners – building stronger automotive brands and creating sustainable growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inchcape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inchcape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.