Inchcape’s (INCH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Inchcape (LON:INCH – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,120 ($15.37) price target on the stock.
Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Inchcape from GBX 1,194 ($16.39) to GBX 1,163 ($15.96) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.
Inchcape Stock Up 0.6%
Insider Transactions at Inchcape
In other news, insider Adrian Lewis purchased 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 684 ($9.39) per share, with a total value of £1,026 ($1,407.99). Corporate insiders own 14.84% of the company’s stock.
About Inchcape
Inchcape is the leading global automotive distributor, with operations across six continents. By combining our in-market expertise with our unique technology and advanced data analytics, we create innovative customer experiences that deliver outstanding performance for our partners – building stronger automotive brands and creating sustainable growth.
