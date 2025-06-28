BSW Wealth Partners Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.0% of BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,072,000 after buying an additional 95,531 shares during the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,386,000. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $56.83 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $163.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.61.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

