Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.3%

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $548.09 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $549.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $509.76 and its 200 day moving average is $504.06.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.