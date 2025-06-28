Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,037,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,386 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of PepsiCo worth $154,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock opened at $131.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.60 and a 12-month high of $180.91.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 83.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PEP

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.