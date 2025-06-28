Tsfg LLC Raises Holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 71.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,099,204 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,400,439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143,164 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,488,444 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,909,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,346 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Intel by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 63,263,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,268,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793,927 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,246,569,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Intel by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,811,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $918,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157,853 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Cfra Research raised Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Intel to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $98.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average is $21.12. Intel Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $37.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.