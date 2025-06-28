Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC Sells 80 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 2.2% of Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. NWI Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 648,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648,000 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,777,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,580 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $679,936,000. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 100,517.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 932,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,375,000 after buying an additional 931,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,500,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,300,993,000 after buying an additional 756,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.3%

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $548.09 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $549.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $509.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $504.06.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

