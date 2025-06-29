Weiss Ratings Reiterates Sell (E+) Rating for 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)

180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings in a report issued on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.
180 Life Sciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ ATNF opened at $0.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24. 180 Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $17.75.
180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter.
About 180 Life Sciences
180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. The company product development platforms includes fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are synthetic pharmaceutical grade molecules close or distant analogs of non-psychoactive cannabinoids, such as CBD for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and pain; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.
