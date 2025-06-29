Weiss Ratings Reiterates Sell (E+) Rating for 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF)

180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNFGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings in a report issued on Friday,Weiss Ratings reports.

180 Life Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATNF opened at $0.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.24. 180 Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $17.75.

180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNFGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 180 Life Sciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 180 Life Sciences stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNFFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 225,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 7.08% of 180 Life Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 180 Life Sciences

180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. The company product development platforms includes fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which are synthetic pharmaceutical grade molecules close or distant analogs of non-psychoactive cannabinoids, such as CBD for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and pain; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

