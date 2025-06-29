MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Rating Lowered to “Market Perform” at Citizens Jmp

Citizens Jmp lowered shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

MGM has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.29.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $34.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average is $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $47.26. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.76.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 20.64%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $1,377,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,693,077.90. This trade represents a 12.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,261 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $183,766.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,486,367 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth approximately $625,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,985,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

