FAST TRACK GROUP’s Quiet Period Will Expire on July 2nd (NASDAQ:FTRK)

FAST TRACK GROUP’s (NASDAQ:FTRK – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, July 2nd. FAST TRACK GROUP had issued 3,750,000 shares in its IPO on May 23rd. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of FAST TRACK GROUP to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st.

FAST TRACK GROUP Stock Down 30.3%

FAST TRACK GROUP Company Profile

Shares of FTRK opened at $0.99 on Friday. FAST TRACK GROUP has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $9.69.

Fast Track Events Pte. Ltd. was incorporated as an exempt private company limited by shares in Singapore on March 8, 2012 as an operating company of our businesses. We are a regional entertainment-focused event management and marketing company that provides a full range of services including experiential marketing, artiste endorsement and management, movie premiere organizations, grand openings and concerts.

