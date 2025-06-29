Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Acquires £7,092.68 in Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi purchased 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,044 ($28.05) per share, for a total transaction of £7,092.68 ($9,733.33).

Anglo American Stock Up 0.3%

LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,151 ($29.52) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.81, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. Anglo American plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,900.01 ($26.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,999.77 ($41.17). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,132.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,252.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($28.82) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

About Anglo American

Anglo American is a leading global mining company and our products are the essential ingredients in almost every aspect of modern life. Our portfolio of world-class competitive operations, with a broad range of future development options, provides many of the future-enabling metals and minerals for a cleaner, greener, more sustainable world and that meet the fast growing every day demands of billions of consumers.

