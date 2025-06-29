Desjardins Issues Positive Forecast for AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Stock Price

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Desjardins from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on AGF Management from C$11.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.83.
In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.32, for a total transaction of C$679,200.00. Also, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST sold 24,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total transaction of C$240,609.60. In the last three months, insiders have bought 93,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,048 and have sold 114,552 shares valued at $1,260,920. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.
AGF Management is a Canadian-based asset manager with operations and investments in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Asia. At the end of May 2022, the firm had CAD 40.3 billion in total assets under management. AGF Management’s funds are weighted more heavily toward equities, with just over two thirds of retail AUM being equity related.
