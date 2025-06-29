Sprott (TSE:SII) Price Target Raised to C$94.00

Sprott (TSE:SII – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$94.00 in a research report released on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Sprott from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Sprott from C$79.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Sprott’s payout ratio is 52.61%.
Sprott Inc is an alternative asset manager operating in Canada. The company has six reportable segments: Exchange Listed Products, which includes management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange-traded funds, both of which are actively traded on public securities exchanges; Managed equities segment provides asset management and sub-advisory services to the Company’s branded funds, fixed-term LPs and managed accounts; Lending segment provides lending and streaming activities through limited partnership vehicles; Brokerage segment includes activities of Canadian and U.S.
