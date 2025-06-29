Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Cut to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $0.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $1.50.

ADAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.15 to $1.40 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Jones Trading lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.35.

ADAP opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.41. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.24.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $7.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 163.73% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 334.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,218,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,999 shares during the period. Two Seas Capital LP grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 38.4% in the first quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 20,529,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694,539 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 15.9% in the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 23,756,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,294 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 76,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 19,146 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 492.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 58,787 shares during the last quarter. 31.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

