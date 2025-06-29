Insider Buying: Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Insider Buys £193,557.98 in Stock

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Free Report) insider Margherita D. Valle acquired 251,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £193,557.98 ($265,620.94).

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 77.54 ($1.06) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.37. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 62.40 ($0.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 79.50 ($1.09). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 73.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 70.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 80 ($1.10) price objective for the company.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone is a leading European and African telecoms company. We provide mobile and fixed services to over 340 million customers in 15 countries, partner with mobile networks in over 40 more and have one of the world’s largest IoT platforms. In Africa, our financial technology businesses serve almost 88 million customers across seven countries – managing more transactions than any other provider.

Our purpose is to connect for a better future by using technology to improve lives, businesses and help progress inclusive sustainable societies.

