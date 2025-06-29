Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jones Trading

Jones Trading assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dyne Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.13.

Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.16. Dyne Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $47.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.85.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.17). Sell-side analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DYN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 5.2% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

